CORBIN — Corbin coach Vanessa Ross said before the season began her team was ready to show what they could accomplish, and they started things off on the right foot.
The Lady Redhounds wasted little time defeating Barbourville on Tuesday, cruising past the Lady Tigers in three sets with a 25-11, 25-10, and 25-11 victory.
“It’s great to start the season off with a win,” Ross said. “Overall, I felt that we played really well, of course, just like any game, there is always things that can be improved upon. So we are going to focus on those tomorrow at practice before entering the gym on Thursday against Rockcastle.”
Corbin (1-0) dominated from the get-go, jumping out early against the Lady Tigers before winning, 25-10. The Lady Redhounds continued their winning ways in the second set, building another big lead before securing a 25-10 victory.
Corbin wrapped up the win with an easy 25-11 win during the third set.
The Lady Redhounds are scheduled to be back in action Thursday at home against Rockcastle County before hosting Pulaski County Tuesday.
