The Corbin Lady Redhounds used a balanced offensive attack and stellar defense to knock off Smith County, Tenn., 60-40, in the second round of the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Tournament on Tuesday.
It was the ninth straight win for the Lady Redhounds and one of their most impressive efforts on the defensive end of the floor all season long. For two straight games, Corbin has held their opponents well below their season scoring average, giving up 40 points in each contest.
But that’s not quite how the game got started on Tuesday. After the first quarter of the game, Corbin held a 19-16 advantage in what looked like it was going to be a high-scoring affair. Fortunately for Isaac Wilson and his squad, the defense showed up.
“The first eight minutes of the game was fast paced. Both teams were making shots,” said Wilson. “We made a few adjustments to slow them down a little bit. We executed those and were able to hold them to 23 points through the next three quarters and get the win.”
The Lady Redhounds were up 29-26 heading into the half. During the third quarter, the Corbin defense held Smith County to just two made field goals and extended their lead to 40-33 entering the fourth quarter.
Corbin’s offense exploded for 20 points in the game’s final period. Freshman Reagan Walker scored seven of her nine points in the fourth and Shelby Stewart added six, as the Lady Redhounds cruised to the 60-40 win.
Shelby Stewart led the Lady Redhounds with 14 points on the night. Bailey Stewart added 12 points, while Walker and Kallie Housley each scored nine.
Wilson said the slowed down, grind-it-out type of game that they had to win against Smith County was a good win for his team.
“Both teams were playing very physical and very hard. It was one of those games where you had to execute and be strong with the basketball,” said Wilson. “There was not a lot of scoring. I think we only made four threes, so we had to find other ways to score. It was a good win for us.”
With the win, Corbin advances to take on Somerset in the next round of the tournament. They defeated Somerset 69-46 in the Lady Redhounds Christmas Bash last week.
Corbin 60, Smith County, Tenn. 40
Corbin 19 10 11 20 - 60
Smith County 16 10 7 7 - 40
Corbin (60) - Bailey Stewart 14, Bailey Stewart 12, Walker 9, Housley 9, Darcie Anderson 8, Kalia Stidham 2, Mahayla Jordan 3
Smith County (40) - Enoch 6, Vining 8, Williams 6, Haughton 6, Hawkins 1, Enoch 2, Collins 6, Spivey 5
