LEXINGTON — The Corbin Lady Redhound track and field team participated in Friday’s Class 2A Track and Field Meet, and had two top 10 efforts.
Corbin failed to score any team points while Lexington Catholic won the Class 2A state title with 83 points while Mason County placed second with 67 points.
Mercer County (61 points), Bourbon County (55), and Elizabethtown (41) rounded out the top five teams.
The Lady Redhounds’ Maddie Jo Russell turned in a ninth place effort in the 100 Meter Hurdles while the 4x800 Meter Relay team turned in a 10th place effort.
Class 2A Girls’ State Track and Field Tournament
Girls’ Team Results
1. Lexington Catholic 83
2. Mason County 67
3. Mercer County 61
4. Bourbon County 55
5. Elizabethtown 41
6. Christian Academy-Louisville 38
7. North Oldham 34
8. Warren East 33
9. Shelby County 29
10. Glasgow 28
11. Highlands 25
12. Larue County 21
13. Franklin County 20
14. Paducah Tilghman 17
15. Scott 15
16. Calloway County 13.50
17. Estill County 13
18. Bardstown 11
19. East Jessamine 10.50
20. Lincoln County 10
20. Ashland Blazer 10
22. Fleming County 9
23. Breckinridge County 8
23. Russell 8
23. John Hardin 8
26. Nelson County 6.50
27. Waggener 5
27. Adair County 5
29. Rockcastle County 4
30. Harlan County 3
30. Rowan County 3
32. Holmes 2.50
33. Webster County 2
34. Boyd County 1
34. Hopkins County Central 1
34. Warren Central 1
Class 2A Girls’ State Track and Field Tournament
Girls’ Individual Results
Corbin
400 METER DASH
1:02.59 Mary Simons 12th
1:03.44 Kylie Clem 15th
1600 METER RUN
5:57.97 Jaycee Frye 15th
3200 METER RUN
12:53.43 Alex Herren 18th
100 METER HURDLES
16.56 Maddie Jo Russell 9th
300 METER HURDLES
50.03 Maddie Jo Russell 13th
4X100 METER RELAY
52.19 Relay Team 15th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:25.83 Relay Team 12th
4X800 METER RELAY
10:41.34 Relay Team 10th
HIGH JUMP
4-8 Kylie Clem 16th
4-6 Belle Estep 24th
TRIPLE JUMP
30-9 Emma Good 18th
