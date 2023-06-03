LEXINGTON — The Corbin Lady Redhound track and field team participated in Friday’s Class 2A Track and Field Meet, and had two top 10 efforts.

Corbin failed to score any team points while Lexington Catholic won the Class 2A state title with 83 points while Mason County placed second with 67 points.

Mercer County (61 points), Bourbon County (55), and Elizabethtown (41) rounded out the top five teams.

The Lady Redhounds’ Maddie Jo Russell turned in a ninth place effort in the 100 Meter Hurdles while the 4x800 Meter Relay team turned in a 10th place effort.

Class 2A Girls’ State Track and Field Tournament

Girls’ Team Results

1. Lexington Catholic 83

2. Mason County 67

3. Mercer County 61

4. Bourbon County 55

5. Elizabethtown 41

6. Christian Academy-Louisville 38

7. North Oldham 34

8. Warren East 33

9. Shelby County 29

10. Glasgow 28

11. Highlands 25

12. Larue County 21

13. Franklin County 20

14. Paducah Tilghman 17

15. Scott 15

16. Calloway County 13.50

17. Estill County 13

18. Bardstown 11

19. East Jessamine 10.50

20. Lincoln County 10

20. Ashland Blazer 10

22. Fleming County 9

23. Breckinridge County 8

23. Russell 8

23. John Hardin 8

26. Nelson County 6.50

27. Waggener 5

27. Adair County 5

29. Rockcastle County 4

30. Harlan County 3

30. Rowan County 3

32. Holmes 2.50

33. Webster County 2

34. Boyd County 1

34. Hopkins County Central 1

34. Warren Central 1

Class 2A Girls’ State Track and Field Tournament

Girls’ Individual Results

Corbin

400 METER DASH

1:02.59 Mary Simons 12th

1:03.44 Kylie Clem 15th

1600 METER RUN

5:57.97 Jaycee Frye 15th

3200 METER RUN

12:53.43 Alex Herren 18th

100 METER HURDLES

16.56 Maddie Jo Russell 9th

300 METER HURDLES

50.03 Maddie Jo Russell 13th

4X100 METER RELAY

52.19 Relay Team 15th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:25.83 Relay Team 12th

4X800 METER RELAY

10:41.34 Relay Team 10th

HIGH JUMP

4-8 Kylie Clem 16th

4-6 Belle Estep 24th

TRIPLE JUMP

30-9 Emma Good 18th

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you