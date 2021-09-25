LEXINGTON — Vanessa Ross’s Corbin Lady Redhounds turned in another stellar effort this past weekend by going 3-2 in the Thoroughbred Smash while finishing runner-up in the Silver Bracket.
The Lady Redhounds’ record stands at 14-3, and now they’ll prepare for two road games coming against South Laurel and Knox Central.
“All weekend we looked really good,” Ross said. “One big detail that stuck out to me was you could see the girls having fun and loving the game this weekend and that made a world of difference. We subbed almost everyone off the bench to get them playing time.
“We moved the ball very well this weekend also,” she added. “In our two losses this weekend, serve-receive killed us. We just couldn’t seem to get our platforms frozen and our bodies toward the target. But we have time to get that fixed.”
Ross said her team was tested early and often this weekend which will prepare Corbin for the postseason once it gets underway.
“We played Holy Cross, Warren East, Graves County, Johnson Central, and Anderson County, Tenn.,” she said. “All of which are very good teams that pushed us in many different ways, which is exactly what our team needed. I truly believe that a team only gets better by seeing different teams from all over Kentucky and being challenged in different areas to see if your team can make the adjustments, and for the most part, we were able to make those adjustments.
“Overall, I am very pleased with our play this weekend,” Ross added. “Our team put on a performance. Go Redhounds.”
