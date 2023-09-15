LOG MOUNTAIN — Danielle Hardin’s Corbin Lady Redhound golf team finished regular season play on a high note, shooting an impressive 179 to capture the Bell County Lady Cats Golf Invitational on Thursday.
Just how dominant was Corbin’s play?
The Lady Redhounds had the top three individual scores with Makena Myatt finishing with a 37 while Hannah Perry and Kalyn Watkins both followed with identical 46s.
Addison Bonham and Brooke Kfoury both finished with identical 50s.
“We shot our lowest team score tonight with a 179,” Hardin said. “It was a great match to end our season with and couldn’t be more proud of the team. This is great momentum as we get into our post season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.