LONDON — Corbin showed no signs of rust during Saturday's matchup with Letcher Central after a week's layoff.
Isaac Wilson’s Lady Redhounds got off to a slow start during Saturday’s 66-47 win over the Lady Cougars but heated up during the game’s final three quarters to cruise to an easy 19-point win.
Corbin (2-1) turned in another solid defensive effort by holding its opponent under 50 points for the second straight game.
“Our biggest key to our team is going to be on the defensive side,”
Corbin coach Isaac Wilson said. “We’ve got to continue to buy into each possession, and now it makes two games in a row that we’ve played well defensively. Hey, I’m proud of our team. We are 2-1 and a win is a win.
“Another key is we have to continue t continues to build on this,” he added. “Districts and regions are not won in December. Each day we've got to continue to get better. This team has a high ceiling. They want to be good and have a desire to be good. I’m proud to be their coach.”
Kallie Housley turned in an 18-point effort in the win while Shelby Stewart followed with 15 points and Darcie Anderson finished with 12 points.
The Lady Redhounds have a few days off before hosting Lynn Camp on Thursday while playing at home again Friday against Williamsburg.
Corbin struggled to get much going in the first quarter, scoring only eight points while hitting on only two field-goal attempts.
The Lady Redhounds heated up in the second quarter behind two 3-pointers by Housley and a five-point effort from Bailey Stewart to claim a 33-4 lead at halftime. Corbin outscored the Lady Cougars 25-10 during the second quarter.
Wilson’s squad’s lead grew to 47-32 entering the fourth quarter after outscoring Letcher Central, 14-8. Housley scored 10 of her team’s 14 points which included hitting two 3-pointers.
Shelby Stewart helped put the finishing touches on her team’s victory after scoring eight points during the fourth quarter while Anderson, Raegan Walker, and Erica Angel.
Corbin 66, Letcher Central 47
Letcher Central 14 10 8 15 47
Corbin 8 25 14 19 66
Letcher Central (47) — Banks 16, Couch 11, Halcomb 5, Kincer 6, Bentley 7, Banks 2
Corbin (66) — Anderson 12, S. Stewart 15, Housley 18, B. Stewart 5, Stidham 2, Faulkner 6, Walker 5, Angel 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.