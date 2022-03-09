For the first time since 2014, the Corbin Lady Redhounds are headed back to the Sweet 16 to represent the 13th Region in the girls’ state basketball tournament.
It was no easy feat for Corbin to reach this point in the season. After finishing runner-up in the 50th District, they took out three of the top four teams in the regional tournament, including Knox Central, North Laurel, and South Laurel.
It was the best three-game stretch among any team in the 13th Region this season. Coach Isaac Wilson said that it was the mentality of his team that led them to the regional title.
“We had a really good three-game stretch. We really had a never say die mentality that carried us,” said Wilson. “We’re going to carry that over to the state tournament. My team is very confident. We are a team that believes we can win any game and play with the best.”
They are certainly going to get their shot this week. Now, the Lady Redhounds turn their sights to arguably the best team in the state of Kentucky in George Rogers Clark (GRC). The Lady Cardinals have just two losses on the year and enter the Sweet 16 as one of the favorites to take the crown.
GRC is led by the duo of Ciara Byars and Brianna Byars, a pair of sisters who have given defenses fits this past season. Ciara Byars is averaging over 17 points and seven rebounds per game, while Brianna Byars averages over 15 points and five rebounds.
In addition to the Byars’ sisters, a key to the game for the Lady Cardinals will be their size advantage over Corbin. Wilson said his team has to take care of the glass against GRC and not allow them to get multiple attempts in the paint.
“We have to stay on top of our rebounding. When a shot goes up, we have to get a body on someone and go up and grab the ball with two hands,” said Wilson. “They have two nice post players and they often look inside to them. We have to play well in the paint.”
For the Lady Redhounds, they can counter GRC’s size with their play on the perimeter. Corbin has had tremendous guard play all year, with the combination of Darcie Anderson, Kallie Housley, Bailey Stewart, and Shelby Stewart.
They have also gotten strong play from Raegran Walker this postseason. Walker’s driving score near the end of regulation gave them the regional title over South Laurel.
Wilson said he likes his team, especially on the offensive end, and it all starts with the way they move the basketball.
“I’m always going to our guard play. One of the best things about our team is our ability to share the basketball. We have three or four girls who can score in double figures on any given night,” said Wilson. “GRC has a good team. We have to take care of the basketball and step up to the challenge.”
When the Lady Redhounds lace them up to take on GRC this week, the game serves as the culmination of the hard work that Wilson and the program have put into the past five years. The 2022 senior class was with Wilson as a talented group of eighth graders when he took the job, and now they are leaving as 13th Region Champions with the chance to do something special.
“This is special. I graduated from Corbin and have always called Corbin home. This is the first time we have been in the state tournament since 2014, so it’s good to bring one back for Corbin,” said Wilson. “This senior class has been with me since day one. They get to go out on top and I’m happy to see them do that. They have bought in and laid the groundwork for us to build off of and into the future. It’s an exciting time to be a Lady Redhound.”
Corbin will tip off against the Lady Cardinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Rupp Arena.
