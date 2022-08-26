The Lady Redhounds recorded a clean sweep at Williamsburg on Thursday night, defeating the Lady Yellow Jackets, 3-0.

Corbin won the first set, 25-22, and followed that up with a 25-20 second-set victory. The Lady Redhounds closed out the match by taking the third set, 25-21.

Corbin is scheduled to return to action Saturday in the Kentucky 2A - Section 7 tournament.

Williamsburg’s next match is currently slated for Monday against Jellico at home.

