The Lady Redhounds recorded a clean sweep at Williamsburg on Thursday night, defeating the Lady Yellow Jackets, 3-0.
Corbin won the first set, 25-22, and followed that up with a 25-20 second-set victory. The Lady Redhounds closed out the match by taking the third set, 25-21.
Corbin is scheduled to return to action Saturday in the Kentucky 2A - Section 7 tournament.
Williamsburg’s next match is currently slated for Monday against Jellico at home.
