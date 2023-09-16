CORBIN — Coming into Saturday’s match against unbeaten Russell, the Corbin Lady Redhounds knew they’d have to bring their ‘A’ game to knock off the Lady Red Devils.
But Russell showed why they are 11-0, and considered one of the best teams in the state by handing Corbin a 10-0 loss in only 53 minutes.
The loss dropped Hannah Goins’ squad to 2-10-1 while the Lady Redhounds also suffered their sixth loss in a row.
Corbin is now 0-6-1 during its last seven games, and have been outscored, 42-8, during the stretch. The Lady Redhounds’ last win came on August 24th against Danville.
Six different players scored for Russell during the win. Senior Ava Quinn led the way with three goals while Eva Blanke, and Gracie Miller each scored two goals apiece. Aly Hurst, Alyssa Truett, and Macy Vonderheid each added a goal apiece.
Corbin will look to get back on track Tuesday on the road against Knox Central. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
