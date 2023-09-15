ONEIDA, TENN. — Corbin had high hopes of putting an end to their recent slide, but failed to do so after dropping a 2-1 setback to homestanding Oneida, Tenn. on Thursday.
The loss, Corbin’s fifth in a row, dropped the Lasy Redhounds to 2-9-1. Caroline Steely scored Corbin’s lone goal.
“We played well tonight,” Corbin coach Hannah Goins said. “We came out strong, kept fighting and never let down.
“Oneida is always a very tough physical game, but we battled,” she added. “They are a good team, but we stuck with them. I was pleased with our work ethic and effort tonight. We have been working on not letting down and it showed tonight.”
Corbin will attempt to get its first win since August 24th when the Lady Redhounds host Russell at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
"It’s frustrating to finally start coming together and still come up short," coach Goins continued, "but I think we are finally going in the right direction. I was super proud of our girls."
