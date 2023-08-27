Susanna Gilbert

STANFORD — Corbin’s scoring struggles carried over into Saturday’s road matchup with Lincoln County.

It was a matchup the Lady Redhounds could gauge themselves after seeing district rivals North Laurel, and South Laurel already defeat the Lady Patriots this season.

Corbin didn’t fare as well, dropping a 6-1 decision to Lincoln County. The Lady Redhounds are now 2-3 and have been outscored, 23-8, so far.

Corbin will attempt to get back on track Monday at home against Southwestern before facing off against South Laurel at home in a key 49th District showdown on Thursday.

Coach Hannah Goins couldn’t be reached for comments.

