STANFORD — Corbin’s scoring struggles carried over into Saturday’s road matchup with Lincoln County.
It was a matchup the Lady Redhounds could gauge themselves after seeing district rivals North Laurel, and South Laurel already defeat the Lady Patriots this season.
Corbin didn’t fare as well, dropping a 6-1 decision to Lincoln County. The Lady Redhounds are now 2-3 and have been outscored, 23-8, so far.
Corbin will attempt to get back on track Monday at home against Southwestern before facing off against South Laurel at home in a key 49th District showdown on Thursday.
Coach Hannah Goins couldn’t be reached for comments.
