WILLIAMSBURG — The defending 13th Region champion Corbin Lady Redhounds kept their perfect record intact with a 65-26 win over Williamsburg on Friday.
The Lady Redhounds are now 5-0, and will switch their focus to this upcoming week’s Queen of the Commonwealth Tournament. They’ll face-off against Owensboro Catholic on Monday at 2 p.m., and will play the following three days as well.
“It’s great to start out district with a 1-0 mark,” Corbin coach Isaac Wilson said. “We were able to get off on the right foot tonight. I feel like we were focused tonight.
“It’s nice to be able to play everyone,” he added. “I’m anxious to see how we perform next week against some of the best teams in the state. This tournament will be a good thing for us, and will test us as well.”
Corbin wasted little time jumping out on Williamsburg, building a 21-3 lead in the first quarter as Darcie Anderson scored 11 of her 15 points during the period. Kylie Clem scored six of her 15 points during the quarter as well while Kallie Housley, who chipped in 11 points in the game, added five points during the quarter.
The Lady Redhounds’ lead grew to 50-19 by the time halftime rolled around as Clem scored nine points while Housley added six points, and Anderson scored four points.
Wilson was able to play his reserves during the second half, as the Lady Yellow Jackets were able to outscore Corbin, 17-15.
Allie Wilson led Williamsburg in scoring with 19 points while Maddy Hopkins added five points.
Williamsburg will be back in action today against Oneida Baptist at Harlan during first round play of the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament.
