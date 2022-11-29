CORBIN — The defending 13th Region champion Corbin Lady Redhounds started the season with a big win, defeating Harlan, 62-33, on Tuesday.
Nine players scored in the win for Corbin, as Kallie Housley scored 18 points for the Lady Redhounds while Kylie Clem added 12 points. Darcie Anderson finished with eight points while Bailey Stewart followed with seven points.
“It was a good win for us,” Corbin coach Isaac Wilson said. “It’s good to start 1-0. Harlan is a good team. They have a talented starting five. They’ll be a problem as the season progresses.
“I thought we did what we needed to do to win. The scoreboard tells the tale, but we do need to continue to work on things if we want to get where we want to be.”
Kylie Noe led the Lady Green Dragons (0-1) with a 10-point scoring effort while Aymanni Wynn followed with nine points.
Corbin took control of the game in the first quarter thanks to solid defensive play.
The Lady Redhounds built a 20-0 lead entering the second quarter as Housley scored six points while Clem and Anderson each added five points apiece.
Corbin extended its lead to 41-12 at halftime as Housley added seven more points while Stewart added four points and Raegan Walker scored three points.
Both teams scored 21 points apiece in the second half as the Lady Redhounds wrapped up the win.
“There are always areas we can improve,” Wilson said. “We can be more disciplined in a lot of areas and improve on defense. We will go to back to practice, and get back to work.”
