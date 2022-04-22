LONDON — Two of the best girls tennis teams in the 13th Region met at North Laurel Tuesday with Corbin coming away with a slim, 5-4, win over the Lady Jaguars.
After both teams split six singles matches, the Lady Redhounds managed to take two of three doubles matches to secure the victory.
“Huge win for us tonight,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “We knew this would be our biggest test in the region. We had a lot of close matches. I’m proud of our girls for getting the win.”
Despite the loss, North Laurel coach Bob Smith was pleased with his team’s effort.
“Tough team loss, but I'm really proud of my girls,” he said. “Corbin is a very good team, but I think we showed we're a pretty good team as well. Meg, Molly, and Erin were our stars tonight. Erin played great for us in a big singles win, and Meg and Molly did the same in getting us wins in both singles and doubles.”
Corbin 5, North Laurel 4
Singles
#1 - Lindsay Jones (C) def. Jaron Gray (NL) 6-1, 6-1
#2 - Rachel Morton (C) def. Eva Clark (NL) 8-3
#3 - Katie Morton (C) def. Baylie McCreary (NL) 8-0
#4 - Erin Cheek (NL) def. Olivia McArthur (C) 6-4, 6-2
#5 - Meg Brock (NL) def. Allison Lundy (C) 9-8 (2)
#6 - Molly Hamm (NL) def. Lacey Martin (C) 8-3
Doubles
#1 - R. Morton/K. Morton (C) def. Clark/McCreary (NL) 6-1, 6-0
#2 - Brock/Hamm (NL) def. Lundy/Kaiden Walden (C) 7-6 (6), 6-4
#3 - Mary Alice McVey/Candace Keith (C) def. Lorin Sasser/Charlotte Griffin (NL) 8-6
Extra matches
Jayci Phelps (NL) def. Abby Lunsford (C) 6-3
Bree Edwards/Eman Neeraj (NL) def. Addison Bingham/Haley Carr (C) 7-5
Rilyn Gray/Brooklyn Hubbard (NL) def. Kaylie Farmer/Abigail Lewis (C) 6-2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.