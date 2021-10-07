NICHOLASVILLE — The Corbin Lady Redhounds had their six-game win streak come to a halt on Thursday night when they traveled to Nicholasville to take on the West Jessamine Lady Colts, losing in two sets.
West Jessamine had no trouble taking on the 13th Region’s top team, winning the first set 25-10 and finishing the match with a 25-10 set.
Coach Vanessa Ross gave credit to her team, despite the loss.
“We didn’t play bad tonight. They are ranked No. 7 in the state,” said Ross. “We made some amazing plays. We were thrown an obstacle tonight that we had to overcome within minutes. I’m so proud of our team.”
Ross said the level of competition that No. 7 ranked West Jessamine presented to Corbin would only prepare them for the postseason.
“Yes, it was a loss on our record, but playing amazing competition, which is what West Jessamin was, is exactly what we need to get ready for the postseason.”
With the loss, Corbin is now 18-4 on the year. They will place in the Eastern Kentucky Tournament of Champions this Saturday, before rounding out the regular season with a match against Whitley County.
