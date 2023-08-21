GATLINBURG, TENNESSEE — The Corbin Lady Redhounds participated in the Smoky Mountain Cup this past weekend, finishing with a 1-2 record.
Despite the losses, the team showed improvement and determination throughout the weekend.
Corbin defeated Unicoi County, Tennessee, 5-0. However, the Lady Redhounds suffered a 6-0 loss to Providence Christian Academy and a 3-2 setback to Jackson Christian.
Corbin coach Hannah Goins expressed her satisfaction with the team’s performance during the three games.
“Overall, we had a really good weekend,” she said. “We are still working on coming together and learning each other as a team. We were finally able to start finding the back of the net in our second game. We looked more organized offensively. I’m extremely proud of our effort and the improvements over the course of the weekend. We are coming together and it’s starting to look good.”
Goins also praised her team for giving 110 percent effort in all three matches.
Despite being down a few players, the younger players stepped up and played with heart.
In its second game, Corbin won 5-0, with goals from Mary Simons and Caroline Steely.
Simons scored two goals, one assisted by Sophie Cima and the other assisted by Emely Colchado.
Steely scored three goals, one assisted by Emely Colchado, one assisted by Katie Morton, and one assisted by Bailey Webb.
The Lady Redhounds continued to give 110 percent effort during their third game.
Although they were down 3-0, they fought hard and managed to narrow the gap to a 3-2 loss. The team showed improved possession and control of the ball.
“Our team played with a lot of heart and determination, which is something I’ve been waiting to see,” Goins said. “They fought hard to get back into the game. They were much more motivated and played together well. We are working on accomplishing one goal at a time and I think we are definitely on the right track.”
Steely and Simons each scored a goal in the game, with Colchado assisting Steely’s goal.
The Lady Redhounds will have their next game at home on Thursday against Danville.
