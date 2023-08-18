CORBIN — The Corbin Lady Redhounds golf team shot a 199 during their tri-match with Bell County and Middlesboro.
Makena Myatt led the way with a 41 while Kalyn Watkins shot a 51. Addison Bonham finished with a 53 while Hannah Perry had a 55. Mackenzie Hutton turned in a 58.
“The girls played well,” Corbin coach Danielle Hardin said. “We had a great practice yesterday and I think the energy carried over into tonight.
“Next up we have two tournaments, the Women’s Kentucky Invitational Tournament in Russell Springs and the Kentucky 2A Region Tournament at Wasioto Winds,” she added.
