CORBIN — With two 50th District matchups on the horizon this upcoming week, Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lady Redhounds wanted to continue to build momentum, and they did just that by collecting a 62-37 win over Elizabethtown on Saturday.
Led by Kylie Clem’s 22-point scoring effort, Corbin jumped out to a 33-18 lead in the first half, and never looked back.
“It was a good win for us,” Wilson said. “E’town is a good team that had a few injured players tonight. I thought we came out, and played well.”
Wilson’s squad will now switch its course to this week’s 50th District matchups against Whitley County and South Laurel.
“We’ve got two big district games coming up,” Wilson said. “It’s important to build some momentum. It’s been nice to be able to get back, and play some games at home. I really like this basketball team when we got back into regional play. We’ve things to continue to work on, and we will do just that.”
The Lady Redhounds haven’t played the Lady Colonels yet, but defeated the Lady Cardinals on Friday with a 68-56 decision.
Corbin didn’t have any trouble putting the ball in the basket against Elizabethtown.
Kallie Housley joined Clem in double digits with 17 points while hitting four 3-pointers, while Bailey Stewart followed with 13 points. Raegan Walker added four points while Makayla Jordan, Addy Wilson, and Sida Hill each had two points apiece.
The Lady Redhounds will host Whitley County Monday at 6 p.m. before traveling to play South Laurel on Friday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.