CORBIN — Corbin improved to 2-0 in 50th District play after cruising past Williamsburg with ease in three sets, 25-9, 25-14, and 25-10.
The Lady Redhounds ran their record to a perfect 3-0, and have now won 36 straight games against 13th Region opponents.
“We played really well tonight,” Corbin coach Vanessa Ross said. “It gave us an opportunity to get new players into the game and to try a couple of new plays and lineups. Glad to have a second district win under our belt.”
Corbin took control of the match in the first set by building an early lead en route to a 25-9 victory.
The Lady Yellow Jackets hung tough one the second set but dropped a 25-14 decision before the Lady Redhounds slammed the door shut and recorded a 25-10 victory in the third set to seal the win.
The loss dropped Williamsburg to 2-2 after the Lady Yellow Jackets opened the season with wins over both Harlan County and Jackson County.
