CORBIN — The defending 13th Region champion Corbin Lady Redhounds won their season-opener by completing a three-set sweep of their match against 50th District for Williamsburg on Tuesday by recording a 25-12, 25-21, 25-10 victory.
The Lady Redhounds got off to a slow start before pulling away in the third set to run their win streak to 24 games against 13th Region opponents.
“We started out rocky,” Corbin coach Vanessa Wiseman said. “You could tell that we haven’t played against anyone but ourselves. It is always great to start with a win. But we have work to do. We need more energy and we have to communicate on the floor.”
Even though his team suffered a loss, Williamsburg coach Dirk Berta was pleased with his players’ effort.
“Our girls competed the entire time,” he said. “We played really well at times and gave ourselves a chance to win sets. We need to play more aggressively and minimize our mistakes. We saw improvement tonight from our game Tuesday night and they will only improve more as the season goes on.
“Our girls worked hard this summer and have seen a lot of Improvement. We still haven’t seen the team that we see in practice in a game. We believe that this group of girls can win district matches this season. To God be the glory.”
