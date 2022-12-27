BEREA — Corbin coach Isaac Wilson wanted his team to play the best of the best this season to prepare for the postseason, and his team continued the trend on Tuesday during first round action of the Berea Classic.
Corbin (8-2) used a balanced scoring effort to advance in the tournament, as five players scored in double figures during its 79-45 win over Pleasure Ridge Park.
Kylie Clem scored 16 points for the Lady Redhounds while Kallie Housley followed with 14 points. Darcie Anderson, Bailey Stewart, and Izzy Walker each scored 11 points apiece.
“I like how our team came out and set the tone early tonight,” Corbin coach Isaac Wilson said. “PRP is athletic and tall in a lot of spots, and I thought that our kids did a good job of adjusting to their length early.
“I thought early our shots from the outside weren't falling, and we were able to adjust and take advantage of some things offensively within the high post and short corner areas,” he added. “Again we were able to play quite a few kids and gain some more experience with our bench. I feel that is one of the most important things we were able to do tonight. Bench play will continue to be important for us moving forward and when we can give kids opportunities to show us what they can bring to the table it helps make us a better team moving forward.”
The Lady Redhounds trailed 14-13 entering the second quarter but outscored the Lady Panthers, 26-9, in the second quarter to take a 39-23 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
Clem scored seven points during the period while Anderson, and Raegan Walker each scored six points apiece.
Corbin used a 22-11 run in the third quarter to wrap up the win. Wilson’s squad will be back in action Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. against Floyd Central.
