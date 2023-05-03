CORBIN — Corbin’s girls tennis team improved to 21-1 overall, and 12-0 against regional opponents by defeating Barbourville in match play, 7-2.
“This was a special night for our tennis family as we got to celebrate our three seniors — Allison Lundy, Abby Lunsford and Kaiden Walden,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “These seniors came up big for us with Allison and Abby both getting wins in singles and a win together in doubles. Then Kaiden came up with one of the biggest wins of her career getting past one of the top three girls in the region in straight sets. We had solid efforts on all courts tonight as usual, but watching Kaiden dig in and pull out such a huge win was really something special. I’m so happy for her and just so proud of how hard she works.”
Corbin 7, Barbourville 2
Singles
1. Kaiden Walden (C) def. S. Smith (B), 6-4, 7-5
2. Allison Lundy (C) def. A. Valentine (B), 8-3
3. Abby Lunsford (C) def. R. Corey (B), 8-2
4. Riley Lewis (C) def. R. Gray (B), 8-1
5. Haley Carr (C) def. R. Messer (B), 8-4
6. Addison Bingham (C) lost to M. Bingham (B), 8-6
Doubles
1. Lundy/Lunsford (C) def. Corey/Gray (B), 8-0
2. MaryAlice McVey/Karlee Dickerson (C) def. Bingham/Messer (B), 8-3
3. Jose Marcum/T. Canady (C) lost to Bingham/Brock (B), 8-4
other Games
Chris Jones’ Corbin Lady Redhound tennis team continues to impress, running its record to 20-1 after wins over Bell County and Henry Clay.
“All of our hard work is coming together and we’re going to peak at the right time going into the region tournament coming up in just a couple of weeks,” Jones said.
Corbin 5, Bell County 3
Singles
1. Kaiden Walden (C) lost to E. Winkler (BC), 7-6, 6-4
2. MaryAlice McVey (C) lost to M. Gambrel (BC), 8-4
3. Abby Lunsford (C) def. K. Gambrel (BC), 8-1
4. Riley Lewis (C) def. M. Allen (BC), 8-1
5. Addison Bingham (C) def. M. Allen (BC), 8-3
6. Abby Lewis (C) lost to C. Wagner (BC), 9-7.
Doubles
1. Lundy/Lunsford (C) def. Allen/Gambrel (BC), 6-2, 6-2.
2. Haley Carr/McVey (C) def. Allen/Gambrel (BC), 8-4
“This was a fun match to watch,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “We played all of the other matches and were finished while Kaiden Walden was still battling it out with region newcomer, seventh-grader Emma Winkler, in what turned to be a three-hour duel to the end. Both girls gave it all they had and in the end Kaiden came up just a little short, but I couldn’t be more proud of the way she played.”
Corbin 3, Henry Clay 2
Singles
1. Lindsay Jones (C) lost to K. Nova (HC), 6-3, 6-2
2. Katie Morton (C) def. A. Renfro (HC), 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
1. Morton/Olivia McArthur (C) lost to Cassidy/Hartman (HC), 6-3, 6-0
2. Jones/Walden (C) def. Young/Gish (HC), 6-0, 7-5
3. Abby Lunsford/Allison Lundy (C) def. Pickrell/Lile (HC), 6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (12-10)
“We were fortunate to be able to move this match indoors at Top Seed and still get to play with all the rain in the area,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “This was a great experience for our girls to be able to play some top level competition on a big stage since Top Seed is the same place we play the state tournament coming up in just a few weeks.
“We battled on every single court as John Herring always has a strong team, returning half of the doubles state champions from last year,” He added. “Lindsay fought hard against that girl but came up a little short in singles. Our seniors really came through for us tonight, though. Kaiden with Lindsay got their win at No. 2 doubles and Allison and Abby pulled out a 12-10 super tiebreaker at No. 3 doubles to allow us to win the overall match 3-2.”
