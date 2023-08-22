CORBIN — Vanessa Ross’ Corbin Lady Redhounds continue to roll, picking up an impressive three-set win over Pulaski County on Tuesday while improving to 3-0 during the process.
Corbin has won each of the nine sets it has played this season.
“We came out in the first set and made some communication errors and serving errors,” Ross said. “We also had to make adjustments on some of their hitters. Pulaski is a great team. I feel that in the past we have struggled to make adjustments on the fly it had to be something that was practiced. But tonight I saw the girls being able to implement adjustments in the middle of the game.
“My overall thought on tonight is that the Lady Redhounds are playing really great volleyball,” she added. “Of course, there is always room for improvement so we will keep our heads down and stayed focused but as always it’s a great day to be a Corbin Redhound.”
The Lady Redhounds will receive another test Saturday at Whitley County when Corbin joins defending 13th Region champion Whitley County, Knox Central, Perry County Central, McCreary Central, Clay County, and Bell County in the Kentucky 2A, Section 7 Tournament.
If they play like they did Tuesday against Pulaski County, the Lady Redhounds could come away with a championship.
Corbin slipped past the Lady Maroons, 26-24, in the first set before reeling off wins of 25-12, and 25-17.
The Lady Redhounds will open the Kentucky 2A, Section 7 Tournament against McCreary Central at noon.
