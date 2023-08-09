CORBIN — Corbin girls soccer coach Hannah Goins is ready for her team to defend their district and region crowns after posting a perfect 8-0 record against regional teams last season.
Goins is optimistic about the upcoming season, as Corbin returns a solid core of players once again.
“Even though we lost a lot of talent this past season, we have the potential to continue our past success,” she said. “We will have a very young squad this year, with 21 of our 28 players being underclassmen. It will be a challenge for them as we face high quality competition but I think they are ready. We have a lot of young players that I think will really make a difference for us year.
“We have some players that will definitely have to step up and fill some roles, but the improvement just throughout preseason has been impressive,” Goins added. “Our motto this season is ‘mind over matter,’ and I believe we are capable of anything we set our minds to.”
Corbin returns six starters who saw significant playing time last season, and Goins is looking to them to step up and assume the leadership role.
“They are very aware that they have to step up and be the key players this season, and they have been working tirelessly toward that goal,” she said. “The work ethic has been high so far throughout preseason and I think that will be a big strength for us. Being willing to put in the work to improve is definitely the first step.”
Goins has concerns as most coaches do heading into the season.
“We are a very young squad and our younger players do not have a ton of experience,” she said.
“However, with our past success, our upperclass do have that experience and I believe we will be able to build off that. I think our upperclassmen will be able to challenge them and guide them in the right direction.
“Obviously, losing your top goal scorers is a worry, but we have focused a lot of our time on the basics of possession, shooting, and creating goal scoring opportunities,” Goins added. “I am already seeing improvement and hope that continues throughout the season.”
Another tough slate awaits Corbin, which is nothing new to the Lady Redhounds.
“We always play a tough schedule, and it will be no different this season,” Goins said. “Playing tougher competition can only benefit us in the long run. It will help our team to improve and be able to compete at a higher level.
“We have the potential to compete for the district and region titles this season,” she added. “With the talent returning throughout our district and region it will not be an easy road, but we are definitely capable. It will be challenging but we are up for the task.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.