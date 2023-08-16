LONDON — The Corbin Lady Redhounds golf team placed second in a four-team match by shooting an impressive 216.
Kalyn Eatkins led the way with a 49 while Makena Wyatt (51), Hannah Perry (58), Brooke Kfoury (58), and Addison Bonham (59) followed.
“We had some struggles with putting and making solid contact, but rallied back to claim second place,” Corbin coach Danielle Hardin said. “I am very proud they were able to keep up a positive attitude. We have had a rough couple weeks of golf with several matches and tournaments, but they have persevered.”
