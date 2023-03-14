CORBIN — Better late than never.
Corbin spotted Rockcastle County a 2-0 lead before scoring seven unanswered runs to knock off the Lady Rockets, 7-3.
The Lady Redhounds trailed 2-0 entering the bottom of the third inning before cutting their deficit to 2-1. Then they added two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 3-2 edge before using a four-run sixth inning to increase their lead to 7-2.
Rockcastle County attempted to rally but only managed a run in the top of the seventh inning.
Danni Foley picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, tossing six innings while allowing nine hits and three earned runs. She also struck out three batters.
Xandria Roark pitched a scoreless seventh inning, and didn’t allow a hit.
Raegan Hinkle led the way at the plate for Corbin (1-0), going 3-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored.
Foley helped her own cause with a 2-for-4 effort at the plate while driving in three runs. Alayna Reynolds had two hits, two runs scored, and an RBI while Kylie Clem finished with two hits and scored twice. Raegan Walker and Anela Sanders each finished with a hit apiece.
The Lady Redhounds will be back in action next Tuesday at home against Pulaski County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.