LEXINGTON —Many expected George Rogers Clark (GRC) to cruise past Corbin during the two teams’ Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16 first-round matchup on Thursday but the Lady Redhounds wouldn’t have any part of it.
Isaac Wilson’s squad hung with one of the state’s top teams the entire game before falling, 42-35.
Corbin (25-7) struggled shooting the ball throughout the contest, finishing with a 13-of-48 effort while going 3-of-15 from 3-point territory. The Lady Redhounds were outrebounded, 41-25, while GRC (31-2) outscored Corbin, 11-2, in second-chance points.
Isaac Wilson’s squad forced the Lady Cardinals into 19 turnovers but only scored 13 points of the miscues.
Darcie Anderson led the Lady Redhounds with 13 points on a 6-of0-18 shooting effort while Kallie Housley had 10 points while shooting 4-of-12 from the floor. Shelby Stewart finished with eight points on a 3-of-13 shooting effort while hitting 2-of-7 from 3-point range.
GRC’s Ciara Byars led all scorers with 21 points, and eight rebounds while Kennedy Stamper finished with a double-double, scoring 10 points while pulling down 10 rebounds. Tyra Flowers only finished with three points but grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
The Lady Redhounds held their own in the first quarter, connecting on only 3-of-10 shot attempts but only trailing 13-10 entering the second quarter.
Five different players scored for Corbin during the opening quarter. The Lady Redhounds took advantage of GRC’s Brianna Byars receiving her second foul just three minutes into the contest.
Corbin continued to hold its own in the second quarter, taking advantage of the Lady Cardinals’ cold shooting effort in the first half. Two free throws by Housley to begin the period cut the Lady Redhounds’ deficit to, 13-12.
GRC followed with a basket of its own but Corbin responded with baskets from Anderson and Housley to take a 16-15 advantage with 2:10 remaining in the first half. The Lady Cardinals managed to take an 18-16 lead into the locker room at halftime after Stamper hit her second 3-point basket of the game with 47 seconds remaining.
The Lady Cardinals were 6-of-21 from the floor in the first half, including going 3-of-8 from 3-point range. Ciara Byars led GRC with eight points while Stamper had six points. Corbin connected on only 5-of-20 shot attempts while going 0-for-4 from behind the arc. The Lady Redhounds were outrebounded, 18-16. Housley needs Corbin with six points while Anderson chipped in four points.
Both teams continued to struggle from the floor in the third quarter until the Lady Cardinals’ Ciara Byars got hot. She scored eight points, helping GRC claim a 30-21 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Anderson kept Corbin in the game by hitting a 3-point basket while connecting with a layup to pull the Lady Redhounds to within 26-21 with 2:44 left in the period. But the Lady Cardinals’ Ciara Byars and Flowers answered with back-to-back baskets to push their team’s advantage to nine points.
Just when it looked as if GRC was pulling away, Corbin opened the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run.
Housley started the rally with a basket, and Anderson followed with a steal that led to a layup, and then another layup to make the score, 30-27 with 6:55 left.
Both Ciara Byars and Brianna Byars followed with consecutive baskets to push the Lady Cardinals’ advantage to 34-27 at the 5:18 mark. Another basket by Housley and a 3-pointer by Shelby Stewart cut GRC’s lead to 36-32 with 3:35 left.
The four-point deficit turned out to be the closest Corbin got the remainder of the game as the Lady Cardinals closed the period out with a 9-3 run.
Editor's Note: Story will be updated.
Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16
GRC 42, Corbin 35
First Round
GRC 13 5 12 12 42
Corbin 10 6 5 14 35
GRC (42) — Stamper 10, C. Byars 21, Gerrard 1, Flowers 3, B. Byars 2, Gay 5.
Corbin (35) — Anderson 13, Hosley 10, Walker 2, B. Stewart 2, S. Stewart 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.