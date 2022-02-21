For the first time since 2017, the Corbin Lady Redhounds are headed to the 13th Region Tournament, after defeating Williamsburg 89-23 in the first round of the 50th District Tournament on Monday night.
Isaac Wilson took over the Lady Redhounds’ program starting in the 2017-2018 season. Prior to that Corbin had been one of the top teams in the region, winning the 13th Region title in 2013 and 2014. When Wilson took over, the Lady Redhounds were in complete rebuild mode, going 8-22 his first season as head coach.
This past year, Corbin wrapped up the regular season with a record of 21-5 record and are competing for a district championship on Thursday.
Wilson said that it has been quite the journey since he became the head coach of the Lady Redhounds, but it is great to see just how far they have come.
“It’s exciting. I talked to some of the girls this evening about how all of our seniors were in eighth-grade and on that first team that went 8-22,” said Wilson. “Just to be able to see them grow and be part of this progress is really special.”
Corbin is in a much better place this season than in recent memory and that showed on Monday. The Lady Redhounds took care of business against Williamsburg, with 13 players finding the scoring column.
Raegan Walker led Corbin with 14 points on the night, followed by Shelby Stewart and Bailey Stewart, who scored 13, apiece. Darcie Anderson finished the night with 12.
Wilson said his girls did not overlook the Yellow Jackets in the least, despite big wins over them in the regular season. He said he thought his team came out focused and ready.
“I thought the girls came out with good focus. It’s been a while since our program has been able to represent our district in the 13th Region tournament and we are excited about the opportunity,” said Wilson. “I think we showed that we respected our opponent. We did not overlook them.”
After taking a 60-18 lead at the half, Walker came out firing in the third quarter, scoring 10 of her 14 points, including knocking down two three-pointers. The Corbin defense did not allow one made field goal from the Lady Yellow Jackets in the second half.
Cadence Wynn scored five points to lead Corbin the game’s final quarter, as the Lady Redhounds rolled to the 89-23 victory.
Williamsburg was led by Kaylee Graham with seven points and Madisyn Hopkins, who had five.
Coach Randy Crider said losing in the first round of the district is always difficult. Graham was the lone senior for Williamsburg, with the rest of the team returning next season.
“Tough is probably the simplest way to describe it. It never gets any easier. I have coached in the district tournament for six years as a head coach and one as an assistant and every time has been the same outcome,” said Crider. “You start each season with hopes of being the one and only team that get to finish the season with a win. Unfortunately, things did not go that way for us tonight.”
With the loss, Williamsburg’s season comes to an end. They finished the year with a record of 8-20.
Corbin will now advance to take on South Laurel in the finals of the 50th District Tournament. They split games during the regular season, with the Lady Redhounds winning the latest matchup, 55-51, back on January 19.
Corbin 89, Williamsburg 23
Corbin 32 28 18 7 - 89
Williamsburg 6 12 1 4 - 23
Corbin (89) - Walker 14, B. Stewart 13, S. Stewart 13, Anderson 12, Kallie Housley 7, Lauren Faulkner 3, Kalia Stidham 6, Erica Angel 4, Mahayla Jordan 2, Izzy Walker 4, Addy Wilson 3, Sida Hill 3, Wynn 5
Williamsburg (23) - Graham 7, Hopkins 5, Brown 1, Creekmore 3, Wilons 3, Coleman 2, Powers 1, Cox 1
