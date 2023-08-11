CORBIN — The Corbin girls cross country team is preparing for another exciting season, and they should be.
With a mix of experienced and new runners, coach Tyler Harris is optimistic about his team’s outlook.
“We lost one senior, but we return some experience,” he said. “We have several young ladies that I believe will step up and secure varsity spots. I’m looking forward to seeing how this team comes together throughout the course of the season. We have lots of talent.”
The team includes Jaycee Frye and Alex Herren, both in 10th-grade. Savannah Mayer, an 11th-grader, Emma Massengill and Ella Hammons, both in seventh-grade, Mallory Bradshaw and Hadley Elmore, both in ninth-grade, and Sophia Bradshaw, another seventh-grader, are also part of the team.
“These are girls who have had particularly good summers of training so far and some are coming off of record setting track seasons this past spring,” Harris said. “I expect to have others on the team not listed, who have also been working hard, to step up and help the team when we transition into meet season.”
Corbin’s strengths lie in its focus, drive, and commitment to improvement.
“We have two sophomores that bring a lot of experience and leadership,” Harris said. “They have ran varsity since they were seventh-graders. Behind them are several talented freshmen and middle schoolers that will be running up on the varsity squad this year.
“The girls are very focused, driven, and committed to improvement,” he added. “They also push one another and that’s important because it forces everyone to step up.”
Despite the challenges that may come the Lady Redhounds’ way, Harris is confident in his team’s abilities.
“I have no concerns. I’m very confident in their abilities,” he said.
Corbin’s schedule is designed to prepare the Lady Redhounds for the long haul.
“The schedule should provide opportunities to compete at a high level on some excellent courses,” Harris said. “The girls must learn how to win and I believe they have lots of chances to do that this year.”
When asked about the team’s chances of making a run at the regional title, Harris was optimistic.
“I believe we are in the driver’s seat to repeat for the fourth time in a row as region champions,” he said. “Our two very experienced runners mixed with the new talent will give us what we need to win again. I’m proud of the effort and positive attitudes at practice and looking forward to a great year.”
