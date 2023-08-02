LONDON — The Corbin girls golf team shot a 208 while placing second in a four-team match.
Makena Myatt led the Lady Redhounds with a 41 while Kalyn Watkins followed with a 50. Addison Bonham shot a 56 while Hannah Perry turned in a 60. Mackenzie Hutton finished with a 67.
“I am really proud of the team tonight and how they represented Corbin tonight,” Corbin coach Danielle Hardin said. “Everyone had some struggles on the course, but kept a positive attitude and moved on from it.
“They impress me everyday with their determination and team chemistry,” she added. “They believe in each other and cheer each other on, and as a coach it so fun to watch.
“We travel to Berea on Thursday to play Berea and Madison Southern,” Hardin continued. “The course should favor our game, we are not the longest hitters, but we focus on our short game quite a bit in practice.”
