LEXINGTON — The Corbin Lady Redhound cross country team placed eighth overall in today’s 2020 KHSAA State Cross Country 2A Girls' Meet.
Their eighth-place effort marked the first time since 1995 Corbin had turned in a top 10 finish at the girls’ state meet.
Christian Academy-Louisville won the team championship with 97 points while Corbin totaled 283.
Nancy Jane Jackson turned in a 34th-place effort (21:25.82) in the individual standings.
A complete story will be in Tuesday’s edition of the Times-Tribune.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.