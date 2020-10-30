1

 Photo by Darrin Spencer

LEXINGTON — The Corbin Lady Redhound cross country team placed eighth overall in today’s 2020 KHSAA State Cross Country 2A Girls' Meet.

Their eighth-place effort marked the first time since 1995 Corbin had turned in a top 10 finish at the girls’ state meet.

Christian Academy-Louisville won the team championship with 97 points while Corbin totaled 283. 

Nancy Jane Jackson turned in a 34th-place effort (21:25.82) in the individual standings.

A complete story will be in Tuesday’s edition of the Times-Tribune.

