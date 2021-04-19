CORBIN — Chris Jones’ Corbin Lady Redhounds were extremely busy last week playing Richmond Model on Thursday before hosting Casey County, and Boyle County in a Tri-Match on Saturday.
Corbin defeated Model, 7-2, while splitting with Casey County (lost 5-4), and Boyle County (won 9-0).
“Our girls played a lot of hard tennis in the last three days against some really good opponents outside our region,” Jones said. “They had a lot of bright spots but also found a few things we need to fine-tune as we get back into region play next week.”
Saturday’s Matches
Match One
Casey County 5, Corbin 4
No. 1 - Lindsay Jones (C) def. Molly Demran (CC), 8-0
No. 2 - Rachel Morton (C) def. Karis Cundiff (CC), 8-5
No. 3 - Katie Morton (C) def. Kyra Kain (CC), 8-1
No. 4 Olivia McArthur (C) lost to Mollie Haine (CC), 8-5
No. 5 - Charley Beth Harris (C) lost to Karmen Cundiff (CC), 8-6
No. 6 - Allison Lundy (C) lost to Julia King (CC), 8-4
Doubles
No. 1 - R. Morton/K. Morton (C) def. Cundiff/Haine (CC), 8-2
No. 2 - Hannah Jones/Nancy Jackson (C) lost to Cain/Demron (CC), 8-3
No. 3 - Lacey Martin/Candace Keith (C) lost to Demron/Edwards (CC), 8-0
Match Two
Corbin 9, Boyle County 0
Singles
No. 1 - Lindsay Jones (C) def. Jaina Burkett (B), 8-2
No. 2 - Rachel Morton (C) def. Edie Clark (B), 8-0
No. 3 - Katie Morton (C) def. Kristine Tran (B), 8-0
No. 4 - Hannah Jones (C) def. Emily Messer (B), 8-0
No. 5 - Nancy Jackson (C) def. Emily Young (B), 8-3
No. 6 - Olivia McArthur (C) def. Ella Swafford (B), 8-1
Doubles
No. 1 - R. Morton/K. Morton (C) def. Clark/Maggie (B), 8-2
No. 2 - H. Jones/Jackson (C) def. Burkett/Tran (B), 6-2
No. 3 - L. Jones/Charley Beth Harris (C) def. Messer/Young (B), 6-1
Thursday’s Match
Corbin 7, Model 2
Singles
No. 1 - Lindsay Jones (C) def. Serena Florell (M), 8-1
No. 2 - Rachel Morton (C) def. Olivia Florell (M), 8-0
No. 3 - Katie Morton (C) def. Rianna Pais (M), 8-3
No. 4 - Nancy Jackson (C) def. Lily Meade (M), 8-5
No. 5 - Olivia McArthur (C) def. Bella Slinker (M), 8-8 (4)
No. 6 - Lacey Martin (C) lost to Clair Ballou (M), 8-5
Doubles
No. 1 - R. Morton/K. Morton (C) def. Florell/Pais (M), 8-2
No. 2 - Hannah Jones/Jackson (C) def. Florell/Meade (M), 8-2
No. 3 - Allison Lundy/Charley Beth Harris (C) lost to Slinker/Johnson, 8-4
