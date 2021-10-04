SOMERSET — Vanessa Ross’s Corbin Lady Redhounds continued to get the job done on the road Monday by taking two sets from Pulaski County to improve to 17-3.
Corbin picked up a 25–8 win in the first set after falling behind, 8-0, while picking up a 25-16 win in the second set.
“We came in and started off slow,” Ross said. “We weren’t moving. We gave them eight points right out the gate. We finally started moving, passing balls, and putting them away. Happy with the results from tonight.”
