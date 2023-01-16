CORBIN — The defending 13th Region champion Corbin Lady Redhounds ran their 50th District record to 3-0 by making quick work of Whitley County on Monday.
Isaac Wilson’s squad scored early and often while turning in a healthy dose of defensive pressure to knock off the Lady Colonels, 70-24.
The 24 points allowed marked the second time this season Corbin had allowed an opponent to score less than 30 points. The Lady Redhounds have allowed only a combined 61 points during their past two games.
“I thought we played an all-around great ball game tonight,” Wilson said. “I know they (Whitley County) were the Team of the Week last week, and I believe the girls came out ready to play. We were able to score early, and our final total was a pretty good output for us. It was very nice to see. Corbin and Whitley County are district rivals, and it was good to see us get the win.”
Whitley County, who entered the game with a season-best two-game win streak, struggled on offense, totaling their worst point output of the season while only tallying eight field goals in the loss.
Corbin took a 26-9 lead in the first quarter, and hit cruise control after taking a 47-17 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Four players scored in double figures for the Lady Redhounds with Kylie Clem’s 13 points leading the way. Darcie Anderson and Kallie Housley each scored 12 points apiece while Bailey Stewart added 10 points. Raegan Walker finished with seven points while Mahayla Jordan added six points.
Maddie Richardson led Whitley County with eight points while Kyhlea Ray Collier followed with seven points.
Corbin will be back in action Friday on the road against 50th District rival South Laurel. The two teams met last week with the Lady Redhounds coming away with a 68-56 win.
“This is another big district game for us,” Wilson said. A coin flip was used to see who would be the one seed last year. So it’s important for us to maintain our lead in district play. We are happy with where we are at, and we know it’s going to be a hard game. Coach (Chris) Souder has his team playing really good.”
The Lady Colonels will be off until next Tuesday. They’ll host South Laurel in a 50th District matchup.
