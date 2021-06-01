LEXINGTON — The Corbin Lady Redhound tennis team had a strong showing during Tuesday’s KHSAA Girls State Tennis Tournament.
Lindsay Jones posted a 1-1 mark in singles action while the doubles team of Rachel Morton and Katherine Morton turned in a 1-1 mark as well.
Hannah Jones and Nancy Jackson lost their doubles match in first-round action.
Listed below are Corbin’s results on Tuesday:
2021 KHSAA Girls State Tennis Tournament
Results
Girls Singles
First Round
Corbin’s Lindsay Jones def. Henderson County’s Kendall Warren, 6-0, 6-0
Girls Singles
Second Round
Corbin’s Lindsay Jones lost to Greenwood’s Arden Dethridge, 6-2, 6-0
Girls Doubles
First Round
Corbin’s Hannah Jones/Nancy Jackson lost to Notre Dame’s Lauren Janzurak/Taylor Meenach, 6-2, 6-2
Girls Doubles
First Round
Corbin’s Rachel Morton/Katherine Morton def. Central Hardin’s Emmi Redford/Laci Thomas, 6-2, 6-4
Girls Doubles
Second Round
Corbin’s Rachel Morton/Katherine Morton lost to Oldham County’s Haley Klein/Laurel Sletcher, 6-0, 6-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.