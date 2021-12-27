Add another one to the win column for the Corbin Lady Redhounds after they knocked off the Betsy Layne Ladycats in the opening round of the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops tournament.
The Lady Redhounds used a strong second half performance to take the 73-40 win on Monday night. Corbin had three players score in double figures, led by Kallie Housley with 23 points. Shelby Stewart scored 17, while Bailey Stewart added 12.
The win gave the Lady Redhounds their eighth win in a row. After opening the season with a loss, Corbin has now gone nearly a month without losing. Just last week, the Lady Redhounds won their own holiday tournament, finishing as champions of the Lady Redhounds Christmas Bash.
Coach Isaac Wilson said he wanted his team to continue where they left off before Christmas and they did just that.
“It was a good win for us, coming off our own Christmas Bash win. We wanted to have a good showing over here and we have started off on the right foot,” said Wilson. “We play a good team in Smith County, Tenn. tomorrow.”
Corbin started the game on a roll with a barrage of threes in the first quarter. Housley scored 11 of her team-high 23 in the first, including two big three-point shots to help the Lady Redhounds to a 19-10 lead after one.
After going up 33-15 at the half, Corbin continued to dominate in the third and fourth quarters. Betsy Layne had their best performance of the night in the third, but the Lady Redhounds’ offense was just too much. Housely scored seven in the third and Erica Angel added four to extend Corbin’s lead to 52-31 at the end of the third.
Shelby Stewart took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 of her 17, and the Corbin defense held the Ladycats to just two made field goals, as they cruised to the 73-40 win.
Wilson said he thought his squad played as a team on the offensive end of the court and shot the ball well.
“Our ball movement was proficient enough for us to get the win today. We shot the ball decently well from the floor,” said Wilson. “There are definitely some areas of improvement. We’ve shot the ball better in the past, but it was good enough to win today.”
With the win, Corbin is now 8-1 on the year and will take on Smith County, Tenn. in pool play today. Wilson said his team needs to focus on improving each game as they continue through the tournament and the season.
“We’re really looking for consistency. We want to be the best version of ourselves every time we play,” said Wilson. ‘We have to get better every game individually and team-wise. That is what the regular season is all about.”
Corbin 73, Betsy Layne 40
Corbin 19 14 19 21 - 73
Betsy Layne 10 5 16 9 - 40
Corbin (73) - Kallie Housley 23, Shelby Stewart 17, Bailey Stewart 12, Darcie Anderson 6, Lauren Faulkner 3, Reagan Walker 5, Erica Angel 5, Sida Hill 2
Betsy Layne (40 - Ken Akers 2, Kenadie Bayette 3, Madie Meade 17, Shyla Kidd 2, Haleigh Damron 5, Kinleigh Martin 9, Brooklyn Thacker 2
