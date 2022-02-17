LOG MOUNTAIN — Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lady Redhounds had a chance to close out regular season play with consecutive wins over two top-five ranked teams in the region.
Corbin was coming off a 65-56 win over Knox Central entering Thursday’s matchup with Bell County.
The Lady Redhounds (21-5) looked to be well on their way with a win over the Lady Bobcats but Bell County prevailed with a last-second layup, defeating a stunned Corbin, squad, 70-68.
Wilson’s squad led 35-30 at halftime and 56-54 entering the fourth quarter before Bell County rallied and regained the lead late in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Redhounds’ Shelby Stewart knocked down a 3-pointer to tie the game at 68 apiece with less than 10 seconds remaining before Nadine Johnson threw an outlet pass to a wide-open Mataya Ausmus, who scored on a layup, giving her team the win.
It makes the second time this season the Lady Bobcats has defeated Corbin. Gracie Jo Wilder led Bell County with 26 points while Ausmus added 14 points.
Darcie Anderson led Corbin with 20 points while Shelby Stewart added 18 points, and Raegan Walker and Kallie Housley each finished with 10 points.
Bell County 70, Corbin 68
Corbin 16 19 21 12 68
Bell County 20 10 24 16 70
Corbin (68) — Anderson 20, S. Stewart 18, Housley 10, B. Stewart 6, Walker 10, Faulkner 1, Stidham 3.
Bell County (70) — Johnson 9, Ausmus 14, McGeorge 9, Meyers 8, Kerns 4, Wilder 26.
