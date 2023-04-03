JACKSON — For the second game in a row, Crystal Stidham’s Corbin Lady Redhounds have struggled at the plate, leading to their second consecutive loss.
Corbin was coming off a 11-2 loss to Perry County Central, and things weren’t much better during Monday’s 4-0 loss to Breathitt County.
“Tonight we faced a great Breathitt County team,” Stidham said. “Their pitcher kept us off balance and we just weren’t in our element tonight, that happens in our sport. We played excellent defense with an exception of one inning. A call or two changes, and it’s a different score, but you control what you can and keep working no matter what, and my girls did.
“I wanted our team to face great teams and different pitching and that’s what’s happened, and today we were just shy on the other end,” she added. “It happens. We will be good. We face Breathitt again on Saturday, and we will be ready.”
The Lady Redhounds (3-4) only had two hits and two base runners the entire game. Morgan Hicks and Alayna Reynolds were the lone players with hits.
The game was scoreless for three innings until the Lady Bobcats scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Corbin never threatened to push a run across home plate, and has only scored two runs during the past two games.
Abi Beller took the loss despite not allowing an earned run. She allowed only three hits, and struck out three batters.
Kallie Housley tossed the final two and one/third of an inning, silencing Breathitt County’s bats to only one hit while striking out three batters.
“Abi Beller and Kallie Housley both pitched great in the circle and our defense made some spectacular plays,” Stidham said. “Bailey Stewart robbed a line drive up the middle with an ESPN catch. It was awesome. Danni Foley robbed a line shot to the left center fence with an awesome snag in the outfield. That’s how they were playing the whole game.
“We had one crazy pop fly that got a few on,” she added. “We had great throw downs to third to get an out, and we couldn’t get the calls. Costed us a few runs when they put in a pinch hitter and she hit a line drive just up the middle, but just had an inning where plays just didn’t go our way. But this is the game we play, ups and downs, ins and outs, we are playing competition that will make us better. We will keep our heads up and head to Clay tomorrow. Let’s Go Lady RedHounds.”
The Lady Redhounds will attempt to turn things around Tuesday with a road matchup against the Lady Tigers.
Thursday’s game
Corbin’s hopes of repeating as Kentucky 2A, Section 7 champions came to an end Thursday with a disappointing, 11-2, loss to Perry County Central.
The Lady Redhounds (3-3) fell behind 6-0 after three innings of play while the Lady Commodores added four runs in the top of the fifth inning to seal the nine-run win.
“This was a tough loss, it’s just one of those games,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “We knew going in Perry Central would be a tough game. They are a great team. We were a bit off today, made too many mishaps, and when we got our bats going, we were just hitting it straight to them.
“My girls could have just hung their heads and quit but that’s not who my girls are, they will pick and battle and continue to fight to the last out,” she added. “Hats off to Perry, they played solid through the entire game. But I have to give it to my girls, they don’t quit and we went seven with them, and this is something I’m proud of with them. I could be that coach to harp on them and tell them they made mistakes or errors but I say it once, they know, and we move forward and grow from it.”
Alayna Reynolds, Raegan Walker, and Kallie Housley each led Corbin with two hits apiece. Walker also drove in a run. Abi Beller, Danni Foley, and Morgan Hicks each finished with a hit apiece.
Housley took the loss, throwing five inning while allowing 10 hits, and six earned runs. She struck out two batters. Beller pitched two innings, allowing one hit, and one earned run.
Both Walker and Reynolds were named to the Kentucky 2A, Section 7 team.
“Perry is a great team, the kind of competition we need to be facing to get us ready for post season and later into our season,” Stidham said. “This loss will be a stepping stone and we will learn and get better. Raegan Walker and Alayna Reynolds were named to the Kentucky 2A, Section 7 team. They both connected with great hits — Raegan with a home run, and Alayna connecting with a couple hits. Both were solid on defense as well.
“Today was just Perry’s day,” she added. “We will continue to work to make it ours as we continue our season and work for the postseason. Let’s go Lady Redhounds.”
