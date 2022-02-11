HARLAN — After a win to secure a tie for the No. 1 seed in the 50th District on Thursday, the Corbin Lady Redhounds hit the road on Friday night, traveling to Harlan to take on the Lady Dragons.
Corbin came away with a 79-58 road win, after a bit of a sluggish start on Friday. Coach Isaac Wilson said he thought his team took some time to get going after a tough battle against Whitley County the night before.
“We were fortunate to play a lot of girls tonight, which was good after we had a sluggish start from a physical basketball game the night before,” said Wilson. “Bouncing back against Harlan and getting the win is always good. We settled down after the first quarter and played well for three quarters.”
The Lady Redhounds had four girls in double figures in the win. After a 25-point performance the night before, Kallie Housley poured in 22 against the Lady Dragons on Friday. Darcie Anderson scored 15 points in the win, while Bailey Stewart added 13, and Lauren Faulkner finished with 11.
Corbin can have four to five girls score in double figures on any given night, and Wilson said that it does not matter to the team who has the hot hand, they just have to continue keeping a balanced offense and sharing the basketball.
“When you have four girls score in double figures, it is a recipe for success,” said Wilson. “It’s something that we have to continue to do moving forward. It doesn’t matter who it is - we need everyone to contribute and have a positive impact on the game.”
Corbin’s offense got off to a strong start on Friday, but the defense struggled to keep Harlan contained. Aymanni Wynn scored eight points for the Lady Green Dragons in the opening quarter, but the Lady Redhounds maintained a 22-18 lead.
The second quarter was the turning point in the game. Corbin’s offense picked up the pace and never slowed down. Housley scored nine of her 22 in the second and Raegan Walker and Stewart each knocked down big three-point shots as Corbin extended their lead to 46-30 at the half.
The third and fourth quarters were all Lady Redhounds. Faulkner scored five points in the third and four more in the fourth. Mahayla Jordan connected on a big three-pointer in the fourth, while eight different players scored for Corbin the period, on their way to the 79-58 win.
With the win, Corbin improved to 19-4 on the season. They will return to the court today, traveling to take on Clay County.
Corbin 79, Harlan 58
Corbin 22 24 16 17 79
Harlan 18 12 12 16 58
Corbin (79) — Housley 22, Anderson 15, Stewart 13, Faulkner 11, Walker 4, Stidham 4, Angel 5, Jordan 3, Walker 1, Wynn 1.
Harlan (58) — Noe 18, Wynn 13, Owens 6, Jones 4, Davis 7, Rowe 5, Jackson 3, Hoskins 2
