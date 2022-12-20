SHEPHERDSVILLE — Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lady Redhounds responded from their first loss of the season in a big way, dominating Greenwood during their, 93-79, win on Tuesday.
Corbin improved its record to 1-1 during its stay in the Queen of the Commonwealth while moving its record to an impressive 6-1 on the season.
“Good offensive night for the Lady Redhounds,” Corbin coach Isaac Wilson said. “Anytime you can get a win in the Queen of the Commonwealth, it’s a good win. I thought we were able to play a lot of kids and get some experience for some different kids in a great environment for girls basketball. The great thing about being here is we have to turn right back around and play a great McCracken County team at 2 p.m.”
Kylie Clem continued her impressive play, leading the Lady Redhounds with a 27-point scoring effort that saw her finish with five 3-pointers while hitting 5-of-6 shot attempts from the free-throw line.
Darcy Anderson followed with 23 points while hitting three 3-pointers, and hitting all four of her free throw attempts.
Kallie Housley added 18 points, 14 of those came during the second half while Bailey Stewart added 10 points, and Izzy Walker finished with three 3-pointers, and nine points.
“This tournament gives your kids the experience and feeling of a state tournament,” Wilson said. “How to prepare and have quick turnarounds for another good basketball team the next day.
“Excited for our kids and community,” he added. “It’s an honor to be playing in this tournament and we will continue to give our all for the city of Corbin”
Corbin led 22-14 at the end of the first quarter as Anderson led the way with 10 points. The Lady Redhounds’ lead grew to 39-31 at halftime thanks to eight points by Clem during the second quarter.
Wilson’s squad exploded for 30 points in the third quarter with Housley, and Clem each scoring nine points apiece while Anderson added five points.
Corbin put the game away during the final eight minutes as Clem scored seven points while Housley added five points, and Anderson chipped in four points.
