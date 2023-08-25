CORBIN — The Corbin Lady Redhounds turned in a solid effort on defense to hold off Danville Thursday while winning 2-1.
Corbin jumped out to a 2-0 lead before holding off a late rally by the Lady Admirals.
“We played a decent game, we seemed a little sluggish at first but we were finally able to bring it together and find the back of the net toward the end of the first half,” Corbin coach Hannah Goins said. “We are still working out a few kinks but it was a good win for us. We fought hard and our second half looked much better. I’m very proud of my team for the progress and improvements we’ve made so far.”
The game was scoreless until the 37th minute when Emely Colchado scored to give the Lady Redhounds a 1-0 lead.
A handball in the box led to Caroline Steely’s PK goal to give Corbin a 2-0 edge in the 42nd minute.
Danville’s Alyssa Dilbeck scored during the 71st minute, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Lady Redhounds held on for the win.
