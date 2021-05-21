CORBIN — Corbin won its second game in as many days against 13th Region for Lynn Camp, upending the Lady Wildcats on Friday with an 8-3 victory.
The Lady Redhounds (12-15) took care of business early, scoring three runs in the first inning while adding five more runs in the second inning to cruise to an easy five-run win.
“Well, we put it together with hits and connected well in our series with Lynn Camp,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “We still hit but was able to get ahead of them right off and held on for the remainder of the game. Lynn Camp fought and battled. We had a couple of errors but were able to get the outs and Kallie (Housley) pitched a great game. I thought she had more ring-ups than she was given but overall our field worked.
“Our bats were still on but we just hit it to them and had a couple running errors,” she added. “But my girls pick each other up well when one is down they pick them up and just are such a great group. My ladies fought for the win though and didn’t give up and I’m super proud of them. We are seeing the ball well and we need to keep that momentum going heading into our final week of the season and the postseason. Let’s go Lady Redhounds.”
Lynn Camp attempted to rally late in the game, scoring a run in the fourth inning while adding two more runs in the sixth inning but the damage had already been done.
Kallie Housley notched the win in the pitcher’s circle for Corbin, allowing five hits and one earned run while walking five batters and striking out six.
Alayna Reynolds came up with a 3-for-5 effort at the plate to lead the Lady Redhounds while scoring twice. Kennedie Guiher went 2-for-4 with one run scored while Kaylee Morales finished with a hit and two RBI. Shelby Stewart and Housley finished with a hit and an RBI apiece while Rebecca Stewart, Kaila Stidham, and Bailey Stewart finished with a hit apiece.
Katie Miller led the way for Lynn Camp with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored. Alissa Crumpler finished with a hit and two RBI while Halle Mills and Gabriel Carollo both finished with a hit apiece.
Mills took the loss, pitching the entire game while surrendering 11 hits, and seven earned runs. She walked seven batters and struck out six.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.