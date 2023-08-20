RUSSELL SPRINGS — The Corbin Lady Redhounds golf team turned in their best team effort of the season by shooting a 406 during Saturday’s Kentucky Invitational Tournament.
Makenna Myatt led the way with a 91 while Hannah Perry shot a 101. Kalyn Watkins followed with a 103 while Addison Bonham finished with a 111.
“I am so proud of how the team played today,” Corbin coach Danielle Hardin said. “We had a solid start off the tee this morning, which I think helped build our confidence.
“As a team we have shaved off 41 strokes from our team score, which is incredible,” she added. “The girls are working really hard to improve every week. We have the Kentucky 2A Region qualifier this Thursday, so our focus this week will be making sure we are prepared mentally and physically in order to perform well.”
Friday’s Match
The Corbin Lady Redhounds golf team shot a 199 during their tri-match with Bell County and Middlesboro.
Makena Myatt led the way with a 41 while Kalyn Watkins shot a 51. Addison Bonham finished with a 53 while Hannah Perry had a 55. Mackenzie Hutton turned in a 58.
“The girls played well,” Corbin coach Danielle Hardin said. “We had a great practice yesterday and I think the energy carried over into tonight.
“Next up we have two tournaments, the Women’s Kentucky Invitational Tournament in Russell Springs and the Kentucky 2A Region Tournament at Wasioto Winds,” she added.
