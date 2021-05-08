SOMERSET — After gaining some steam and putting together a season-best four-game win streak the last two weeks, Crystal Stidham’s Corbin Lady Redhounds have now lost four of their last six games after falling to Russell County and Garrard County during this past weekend’s Don Franklin Showcase.
The Lady Redhounds (8-12) dropped an 8-1 decision to Russell County on Friday before falling to the Lady Lions, 8-7, in eight innings on Saturday.
Saturday’s Game
Garrard County 8, Corbin 7, 8 innings
Corbin built a 6-2 lead only to see Garrard County rally and score four runs to force extra innings before the Lady Lions wrapped up the win in the 8-7 win in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Eighth-grader Danni Foley received the start in the pitcher’s circle for the Lady Redhounds, tossing seven innings while allowing 13 hits and four earned runs and finishing with two strikeouts.
Foley turned in a 2-for-2 effort at the plate which included connecting with a triple while Kaylee Morales and Kaila Stidham each finished with two hits, one RBI, and one run scored apiece. Raegan Walker finished with a hit and two RBI while Alayna Reynolds drove in three runs with a hit and a run scored. Shelby Stewart, Rebecca Stewart, and Morgan Hicks each had hits in the loss.
Friday’s Game
Russell County 8, Corbin 1
Corbin’s two-game win streak was snapped Friday after the Lady Redhounds suffered an 8-1 loss to Russell County.
Corbin trailed 2-1 after four innings of play but the Lady Lakers scored three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to wrap up the seven-run victory.
Crystal Stidham’s squad was outhit 14-8 as pitcher Kennedie Guiher took the loss. She finished with two strikeouts.
Kaylee Morales turned in a perfect 3-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in a run for Corbin. Rebecca Stewart went 2-for-3 while Alayna Reynolds, Kaila Stidham, and Bailey Stewart each finished with a hit apiece.
