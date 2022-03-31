WILLIAMSBURG — Corbin responded to Tuesday’s 12-run loss to Southwestern by delivering Williamsburg a 15-2 loss during 50th District play on Thursday
The Lady Redhounds (4-2) scored three runs in the first inning and six runs in the second inning before putting the game away with a four-run fourth inning and a two-run fifth inning
Crystal Stidham’s squad finished with 12 hits and took advantage of the Lady Yellow Jackets’ four errors.
Kallie Housley led the way at the plate with two hits, four RBI, and two runs scored while Morgan Hicks finished 2-for-2 with one RBI and two runs scored. Shelby Stewart turned in a 2-for-3 effort while driving in two runs and scoring once. Six players finished with one hit apiece during the win.
Stewart also picked up the win, tossing five innings while scattering two hits and finishing with five strikeouts.
