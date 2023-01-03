SOMERSET — Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lady Redhounds suffered consecutive losses for the first time this season with a 68-57 setback on the road to Southwestern on Tuesday.
Corbin trailed 33-30 at halftime, and 52-46 entering the fourth quarter before seeing the Lady Warriors outscore the Lady Redhounds, 16-11, in the fourth quarter.
“Hat’s off to Southwestern for a well-played basketball game,” Corbin coach Isaac Wilson said. “They executed very well all night and was able to really expose us on the defensive end of the floor all night. We just have to continue to work and mentally be ready to compete each day. We have a solid group of kids who I have complete confidence in when it comes to turning around a slump.
“From top to bottom, we have to be better and it falls on us as a coaching staff to help put our basketball team in the best position to win basketball games,” he added. “Our schedule will continue to expose us if we don’t fix some things on both sides of the floor.”
Wilson’s squad had trouble containing Southwestern’s duo of Kinsley Molden and Ayden Smiddy throughout the contest. The duo combined to hit eight 3-pointers while Molden led the way with 24 points and Smiddy finished with 15 points.
Kylie Clem led the Lady Redhounds (9-4) with 16 points while Kallie Housley added 14 points, and Raegan Walker chipped in 11 points. Darcie Anderson followed with eight points while Bailey Stewart finished with six points, and Addie Wilson scored two points.
Corbin is scheduled to be back in action on the road Friday against Sacred Heart.
