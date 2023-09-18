LONDON — The North Laurel Lady Jaguars continue to trust the system coach James Hendrix has put in place, and it has paid off tremendously.
Case in point, Monday’s five-set thriller against Corbin.
The Lady Jaguars (9-9) outlasted the Lady Redhounds (10-3), and pulled off a 25-19, 14-25, 24-26, 25-23, 15-9 victory.
“Tonight was a hard-fought battle for our girls and they never gave up,” Hendrix said. “I’m proud of how they bounced back when balls didn’t bounce our way or when the momentum swung the other way. Overall great performance by these girls.
“The first set we played solid, limited our mistakes and got some really good swings on some balls,” he added. “We forced them out-of-system with our service game and took advantage of their mistakes. Set two we had to forget about pretty quickly, as we just couldn’t seem to get in a good rhythm.
“We played hard the rest of the Match narrowly dropping the third set,” Hendrix continued. “At that point, the girls could’ve quit completely, but they kept their heads up and took the last two sets. These girls are trusting the process, playing through injuries, the works. I couldn’t be prouder. Go Jags.”
North Laurel will be back in action Tuesday on the road against South Laurel while Corbin will host Clay County.
