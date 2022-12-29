BEREA — Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lady Redhounds ran into a Madison Central squad that turned in one of its best efforts of the season during Thursday’s 65-56 loss during semifinal action of the Berea Classic.
The Lady Redhounds (9-3) turned in a 19-of-52 shooting effort, including going 6-of-22 from 3-point range while being out-rebounded, 38-23.
Corbin fell behind, 23-10, in the first quarter, and never recovered, trailing 40-27 at halftime, 57-38, at the end of the third quarter before outscoring the Lady Indians, 18-8, in the fourth quarter.
“They played a good game against us. Defensively, we need to have some practice. We’ve been really poor on the defensive end,” Wilson said. “We just got to get back into the gym and get some practice in. The 50/50 balls, we’ve not been winning many of them. Conditioning really showed up in this tournament. We just got to get better on both ends of the court.”
Corbin had no answer for Madison Central’s Bailey Hensley, who scored 29 points while finishing with 16 rebounds.
Kallie Housley led the Lady Redhounds with 24 points, four assists, three steals, and two rebounds.
Darcie Anderson, Kylie Clem, and Bailey Stewart each scored nine points apiece.
