CORBIN — Corbin coach Isaac Wilson wanted to challenge his team game in and game out this season, and once again on Saturday, they faced off against one of the best teams in the state.
The Lady Redhounds dropped their second game in a row after putting up a fight, losing 70-57 to the Lady Flyers.
Coach Wilson’s squad hung tough throughout the contest, trailing by one point (16-15) at the end of the first quarter before falling behind, 35-31, at halftime.
Franklin County took charge of the contest with a 23-9 run in the third quarter that allowed the Lady Flyers to take a commanding 58-40 edge heading into the fourth quarter.
Kylie Clem led Corbin with 15 points while Kallie Housley added 13 points in the loss. Bailey Stewart also scored in double figures, finishing with 10 points while Darcie Anderson added eight points.
Things don’t get any easier this upcoming week for Corbin with a home matchup scheduled against Bell County on Tuesday before a huge matchup against North Laurel on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.