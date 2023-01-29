Corbin’s five-game win streak was snapped on Saturday with a 55-42 loss to Bowling Green.
The Lady Redhounds couldn’t get much going on the offensive end of the court, turning in its third lowest point output of the season.
The Lady Purples fell behind 12-6 at the end of the first quarter but limited Corbin to only 30 points the remainder of the game.
Bowling Green led 25-18 at halftime, and 43-30 entering the fourth quarter before wrapping up the win in the final eight minutes.
“One of the big messages I’ve told the girls all year is our schedule isn’t made for us to be perfect,” Corbin coach Isaac Wilson said. “It’s there to make us better in the long.
“Hat’s off to Bowling Green,” he added. “They played a good game. They did everything they needed to do. I thought we struggled offensively tonight. Playing a schedule like we have, it’s allowed us to continue to get better, and we learn from this one, and be ready for our next game.”
Raegan Walker led Corbin with 12 points. She scored 10 of those in the first quarter. Kylie Clem added 10 points while Kallie Housley finished with nine points.
The Lady Redhounds will travel to play Harlan County Tuesday with the game scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
